OracleChain (OCT) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $487,300.24 and $69,783.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00276665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.00683278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,092.31 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00865730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

