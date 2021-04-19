Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.70.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

