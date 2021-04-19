OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.18. 2,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,860. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.