OST (OST) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. OST has a market cap of $22.16 million and $2.58 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

