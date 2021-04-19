Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

