Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

Outset Medical stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,337,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

