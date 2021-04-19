Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £868.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.13. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090.13 ($14.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 992.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 928.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

