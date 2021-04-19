Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98).
Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £868.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.13. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090.13 ($14.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 992.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 928.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.
About Oxford Biomedica
