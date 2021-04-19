Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,465 at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

OXIG opened at GBX 2,175 ($28.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,907.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,878.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

