OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OZMLF stock remained flat at $$18.84 during trading hours on Monday. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

