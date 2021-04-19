Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Update

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Venture Associates III Ltd bought a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $67,106,000.

OZON stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

