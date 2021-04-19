Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NI opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

