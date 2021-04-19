Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $82.85 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.