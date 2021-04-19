Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $366.65 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $184.33 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

