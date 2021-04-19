Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $93.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 1,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. Palomar has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $620,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,787. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Palomar by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

