Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 10,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,509. The company has a market cap of $365.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

