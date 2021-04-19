Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,931. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

