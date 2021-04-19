PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $1,081,320.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

