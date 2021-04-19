PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.75. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of PBF opened at $13.88 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

