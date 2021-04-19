PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $805.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

