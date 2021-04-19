Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells $11,953,000.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.75. 22,364,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,545.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

