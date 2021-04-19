Penbrook Management LLC Has $570,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,550 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Photronics worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 61.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Photronics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Photronics by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $280,647 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.22. 16,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $774.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

