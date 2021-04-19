Penbrook Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 231,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. 5,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.