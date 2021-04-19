PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of ($5.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,947.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

