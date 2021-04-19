Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pentair traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 1366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Get Pentair alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.