Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Perspecta worth $51,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,566 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,943 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances.

