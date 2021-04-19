Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $76,308.51 and $93.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00514559 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005850 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.40 or 0.03261289 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

