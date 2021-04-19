Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Phunware alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHUN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 10,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,536,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 12.85. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.