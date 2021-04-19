Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 121,097 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 473,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
