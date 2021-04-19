PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 39,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,714. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

