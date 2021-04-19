Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.53% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 55,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

