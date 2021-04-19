Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $148.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

