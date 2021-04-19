Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

