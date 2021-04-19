Piper Sandler Comments on Total Se’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Total in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $45.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Total by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

