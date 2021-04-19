Pirate Chain Price Reaches $4.63 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $821.40 million and $20.54 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 129.5% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00008488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

