PlotX (PLOT) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, PlotX has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $600,293.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00089698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.39 or 0.00644410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.47 or 0.06750864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040927 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.