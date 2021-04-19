Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.