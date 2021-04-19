Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units’ Quiet Period To Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units’ (NASDAQ:PLMIU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.