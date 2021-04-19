Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,954 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 229,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

