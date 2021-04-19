Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,188. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

