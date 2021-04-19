Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,572 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.03. 1,399,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,419,313. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

