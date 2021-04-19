Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,422 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,318. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $261.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average of $236.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

