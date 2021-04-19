Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,000. KLA makes up 1.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.35.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $12.91 on Monday, hitting $320.09. 34,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.77. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

