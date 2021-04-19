Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €96.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €96.28 ($113.27).

PAH3 has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

PAH3 traded up €3.02 ($3.55) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €98.56 ($115.95). 732,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €39.52 ($46.49) and a 1-year high of €97.40 ($114.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

