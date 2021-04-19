Power Ledger Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $196.87 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.37 or 0.00665953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.