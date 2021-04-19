PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.50 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005347 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $69.50 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00638902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.99 or 0.06529792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040939 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

