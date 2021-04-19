Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:PDS opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

