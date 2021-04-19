Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.93.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$34.75 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.29. The company has a market cap of C$462.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -5.7499998 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

