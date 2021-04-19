Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 8,285 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of TrueBlue worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $816.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

