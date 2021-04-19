Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Surmodics worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $58.19 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $800.46 million, a PE ratio of 727.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

