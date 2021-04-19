Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $513,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit