Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $513,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.